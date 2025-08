DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 285 North in DeKalb County, the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 camera says.

The crash is at State Route 260/Glenwood Road at around mile marker 44.

The closure happened at around 3 a.m., but the interstate is expected to reopen soon.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information about this crash.

