Hours of body camera footage show more than 2 dozen Emory protest arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta police have now released around eight hours of body-worn camera video of protests on the campus of Emory University last month.

The videos show police interacting with demonstrators protesting the ongoing Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims combed through the videos to get a full picture of what they show.

At least 28 people, including students and professors, were arrested during the April 25 protest.

“Why is his knee on her neck? Are you serious?” a protester can be heard shouting in one of the videos.

The body camera video shows a woman with a megaphone police say resisted arrest and struggled with officers as they tried to handcuff her on the ground. It shows an officer’s knee on her shoulder and back as she can be heard shouting.

Police say no officer ever put a knee on her neck and they say she had no signs of injury.

In another clip, an officer approaches a student ripping crime scene tape that police put up to keep protesters in a certain area of campus.

“This isn’t a crime scene,” she can be heard telling officers.

The officer grabs her arm, pulls her from the crowd and arrests her.

“What did I do? What did I do?” the student can be heard saying as she’s arrested.

Another protester tries to hold police back from taking the woman, but officers push him to the ground and put him in zip-tie handcuffs.

“Let them go! Let them go!” the crowd chants as officers continue making arrests.

The video also shows officers firing pepper bullets at the ground, but not directly into the crowd.

Demonstrators called for Emory to separate from any company advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza.

Protests continue at Emory after the ones shown in the body camera, prompting the university to hold graduation off-campus.

