Homicide investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound, DeKalb County police say

Police responded to the 568 Old Front Street in Stone Mountain around 4:30 p.m. to a person shot call.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide the shooting death of a man.

Police responded to the 568 Old Front Street in Stone Mountain around 4:30 p.m. to a person shot call. The location appears to be the Park at 500 Apartment Homes.

When they arrived, police found a man determined to be dead on scene from a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the man was shot at the apartments.

Details are limited at the moment due to the incident being an active investigation, police officials told Channel 2 Action News.

