Homicide investigation underway after man found dead from gunshot wound, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide the shooting death of a man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to the 568 Old Front Street in Stone Mountain around 4:30 p.m. to a person shot call. The location appears to be the Park at 500 Apartment Homes.

When they arrived, police found a man determined to be dead on scene from a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the man was shot at the apartments.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details are limited at the moment due to the incident being an active investigation, police officials told Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Body found inside vehicle at busy shopping center, Atlanta police say

©2022 Cox Media Group