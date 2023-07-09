Driver leads troopers on chase before crashing into SUV on I-85

ATLANTA — A driver was arrested after leading troopers on a chase and then crashing into another vehicle Saturday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened just before 5 p.m., on July 8, when Georgia State Patrol spotted a gray Volkswagen Passat speeding on Interstate 85 South just north of Georgia 400.

GSP said troopers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused initiating a chase.

According to GSP, the driver of the Passat changed lanes on I-85 South near Monroe Drive and hit the back of a Kia Sorento, but the driver continued to speed away from troopers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver continued traveling south on I-85 until just north on I-75, where traffic was slowing down, GSP said.

The driver of the Volkswagen Passat reportedly hit an SUV, causing it to overturn, and hit another car before the Passat finally came to a stop.

The driver of the Passat, who was not identified was taken into custody.

Officials have not said if the drivers of the other vehicles were injured.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings within hours of each other, Atlanta police say

©2022 Cox Media Group