Hawks create basketball court boutique to help teens get ready for prom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than two dozen Atlanta-area high school girls are preparing for the prom compliments of the Atlanta Hawks.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in DeKalb County where they built a boutique on a basketball court.

In the middle of a basketball court in DeKalb County, a team of ladies was hard at work getting ready for the big dance.

“We want them to feel strong, confident, and beautiful,” said event coordinator Annie Finberg.

Finberg says for the third straight year, they’re out to make prom night possible for some girls who may not be able to afford a fancy dress.

The Lady Hawks, which consists of the wives, girlfriends, moms, and sisters of the players, coaches, and staff have teamed up with two local nonprofits for what’s called the ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ event.

Channel 2 Action News took you along last year when more than two dozen high school girls from underserved communities were invited to select a fancy gown—free of charge.

This year they have 800 dresses and 200 pairs of shoes along with hair stylists, makeup artists, and jewelry vendors to ensure that everything is perfect like Cinderella at the ball.

“Being girls ourselves, we know how important it is to lift women up and give them resources they might not otherwise have,” Finberg said.

