Man dead in Clarkston shooting, body left in street

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Clarkston Monday night, his body left in the street.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live at the scene for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

He spoke to police, who said a suspect was taken into custody about a block away.

That person is accused of shooting and killing a 61-year-old man in the middle of this road.

Clarkston police say it happened around 8:20 p.m. in front of a food mart and market near Debelle Street and Indian Creek Drive.

An officer told James about 10 shots were fired.

It is unclear how many times the man who was killed was hit.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to get a better sense of what happened.

The name of the person killed has not been released, as officers are trying to contact his family.

A nearby business owner said she heard the gunman pull the trigger multiple times.

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