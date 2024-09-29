A group of men were arguing over music taste. Now 1 is dead and 3 more were shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument over music choices has left one man dead and three others recovering from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to a shopping center on Gresham Road just before 2:15 a.m., but they didn’t find anyone who had been shot.

Investigators learned that four victims had taken themselves to the hospital.

A 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, dead from several gunshot wounds.

They also found a 30-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. All of them were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the group of men got into an argument over their choice of music that lead to an attempted robbery and shooting.

There is no word on what exactly led up to the shooting or any shooters.

