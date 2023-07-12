Georgia city gets million dollar grant to fight crime, improve public safety

LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County city was awarded more than $1 million from the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

The City of Lithonia won a $1.05 million grant from Georgia’s “Protect Our Streets” program.

According to grant requirements, the funds must be used to supplement law enforcement staffing, reduce violent crime, and invest in technology and equipment to respond to a rise in community violence “resulting from the pandemic.”

Lithonia officials said the grant will help them create a mentoring program for more than 100 at-risk youth and young adults, while also assisting with staff recruitment.

Police Chief Don DeJarnette said the youth program will keep young people busy as a way to keep them out of trouble. They’ll also use some of the funds to rehabilitate the old city hall into a youth center.

As far as equipping the police force, officials said they’d be using some of the money to buy new radius and bullet-resistant vests.

DeJarnette said just like larger cities, Lithonia also has a crime problem, including youth crime and murders during break-ins.

He told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the intervention program will help get young Lithonians on the right track.

According to the city mayor, a parent as well, free time can be a problem.

“I have a son myself that doesn’t have a lot to do during the day and after school and thing of that nature, so the resources that this grant will bring to the city of Lithonia, is what we need,” Shameka Reynolds told Channel 2 Action News.

