GDOT employee hospitalized after being hit by Camaro along I-285: GSP

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation employee is recovering after authorities said he was hit by a vehicle.

It was Thursday when Georgia State Patrol received a report about a person hit by a vehicle on Interstate 285 East near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County.

Officials state that a vehicle had stopped in the third lane on I-285 and had turned on its emergency hazard lights to signal obstruction.

A Chevrolet Camaro approached the stopped vehicle from behind and reportedly drove too fast.

GSP said in an attempt to avoid a crash with the vehicle, the driver of the Camaro swerved, losing control of the car and veering off to the right.

A GDOT worker was standing outside their vehicle on the shoulder and was hit by the Camaro, colliding with the DOT vehicle.

According to GSP, the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for medical treatment.

The employee’s age and identity was not released. There is no word on their current condition.

The driver of the Camaro’s identity and age were not released.

