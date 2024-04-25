Man backflips, put hole into wall trying to impress women inside Floyd Co. bar, police say

ROME, Ga. — A way to impress women didn’t go as planned for a bar patron.

On Tuesday, just after 11:30 p.m., Rome police were called to Harvest Moon on Broad Street regarding a fight.

When officers arrived, they met with a manager who told them that a customer was trying to do a backflip in the upstairs hallway.

Rome officials said he accidentally kicked a hole in the wall. The manager told officers the 26-year-old customer was not aggressive but extremely intoxicated.

Authorities spoke with the customer who said he was trying to impress women inside the bar. Officers said the customer told them he would leave and pay for the damage caused.

Rome police said the customer was asked to leave and banned from Harvest Moon.

Since the customer was not arrested, his identity was not released.

