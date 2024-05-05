Man dead after shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex, police looking for suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened last night.

One man was killed and now, police are asking for the community’s help in gathering more information and finding a suspect.

Police were called out to the 1500 block of Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville at the Herrington Mill Apartments just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live from the area on Sunday morning and police are hoping someone saw something.

“Our 911 call center received a call about gunshots here,” said Sgt. Jennifer Richter, Gwinnett Police Department.

Detectives searched the area for bullets and clues.

“After checking the area they did locate one male deceased in the breezeway of the apartment complex,” said Richter.

They are still working to gather details on what led to the shooting.

GCPD said they could use some help from the public with naming a suspect.

“We do not have anything regarding the suspect right now but we are hoping to develop those leads,” said Richter.

Richter said they will be looking for leads via surveillance cameras on the site.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit here.

GCPD said Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

