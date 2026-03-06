Gas station violence raises questions about DeKalb security camera law

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer who was stabbed while responding to a disturbance call overnight is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Officers were called to a Chevron gas station on Covington Highway after receiving reports of an intoxicated person harassing customers.

Investigators said when officers entered the store, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers.

Additional officers quickly responded and took the suspect into custody.

The injured officer suffered several cuts and was taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to be OK.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. As of Friday afternoon, police had not released his identity.

Meanwhile, officers responded to a separate violent incident at a Texaco gas station on Candler Road, located not far from the Chevron.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that her brother got into an argument with another person and the dispute escalated into gunfire.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting and have not released the condition of the victim.

The two incidents come nearly three years after the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a video surveillance ordinance requiring convenience stores and other high-risk businesses to install and operate camera systems.

Under the ordinance, businesses must keep surveillance systems running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Cameras are required to cover areas including registers, doorways, gas pumps, loading docks and parking lots.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police and DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson to ask whether the ordinance has helped reduce or solve crimes.

No one was available for comment Friday.

