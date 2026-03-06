DeKalb officer injured after ‘intoxicated’ man pulls out knife, police say

A man cut a DeKalb County officer with a knife during a struggle at a gas station, according to police.

The latest on this breaking news, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Officers responded Friday morning to 5401 Covington Hwy for reports of an intoxicated man disturbing customers at the convenience store.

When officers entered the store, they say the man attacked them and pulled out a knife. One of the officers was cut several times during the fight and taken to the hospital.

More officers responded and were able to take the suspect into custody. Police said the officer who was cut is expected to be OK.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group