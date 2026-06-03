Former Lithonia police chief dies

LITHONIA, Ga. — A man remembered as a significant fixture in Lithonia’s history has died.

City leaders confirmed the death of former Police Chief Jerome “Pop” Woods on Tuesday night.

Woods was appointed police chief in 1981 and served his community for the next 19 years.

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City leaders say he was one of the city’s pioneering African American law enforcement officers.

They say being a civic trailblazer was in his genes.

His mother, Maggie Woods, was the city’s first African American councilwoman in 1972 and his sister, Marcia Glenn Hunter, became the city’s first African American female mayor in 1995.

Woods will be laid to rest on Saturday at St. Paul AME Church.

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