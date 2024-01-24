Former DeKalb middle school teacher arrested after flirting with students online, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former DeKalb County middle school teacher is facing child sex crime charges, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Jeremy Sheppard, 30, was arrested last week and charged with child molestation, jail records show. He was released on bond two days later, according to jail records.

According to police reports obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a parent reported that Sheppard had been texting and flirting with students at Cedar Grove Middle School.

She said the school’s assistant principal told her over the holiday break that Sheppard had contacted several students, including her child.

The parent was shown a private message that appeared to show Sheppard shirtless followed by a message that said, “My bad ain mean to send dat second pic lol dats too much for yo eyes. Or is it? lol.”

A separate report with the DeKalb County Schools Public Safety says that after the allegations were made against Sheppard, he threatened to kill himself to a student.

The DeKalb County School District released a statement that did not confirm Sheppard’s identity, but confirmed allegations had been made against a teacher at Cedar Grove Middle School.

They say that teacher resigned over winter break and did not return to school when classes resumed earlier this month.

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff. All accusations of improper behavior impacting our students and schools are taken seriously. DCSD was made aware of allegations against a former Cedar Grove Middle School teacher regarding inappropriate actions during Winter Break. Although the employee resigned before returning to work from the Winter Break, all information we have will be turned over to the DeKalb County Police Department. At this time, DCSD is not releasing any further statements. — DeKalb County School District spokesperson

