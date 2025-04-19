Former DeKalb County jailer charged with smuggling items into jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former DeKalb County jailer is being accused of trying to sneak contraband into the jail.
The sheriff’s office reported that Tony Alzadia Randle, 22, was arrested earlier this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Randle was charged with violation of oath of office and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
Investigators did not comment on what contraband Randle was accused of trying to bring inside the jail.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Jaywalking led to 2 officers being shot, suspect killed during shootout at Fulton County motel
- Georgia man held for pickup by ICE even after proving he was born in the country
- Georgia veterinarians seeing rise in mystery respiratory illness impacting people’s dogs
He joined the sheriff’s office in September 2024 as a detention officer.
Randle was released from the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 bond on Thursday.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group