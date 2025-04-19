Former DeKalb County jailer charged with smuggling items into jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former DeKalb County jailer is being accused of trying to sneak contraband into the jail.

The sheriff’s office reported that Tony Alzadia Randle, 22, was arrested earlier this week.

Randle was charged with violation of oath of office and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.

Investigators did not comment on what contraband Randle was accused of trying to bring inside the jail.

He joined the sheriff’s office in September 2024 as a detention officer.

Randle was released from the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 bond on Thursday.

