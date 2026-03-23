Firefighter dies saving colleague in warehouse fire. Its use as movie studio made it more dangerous

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal investigative report found numerous problems with the warehouse in the death of a DeKalb County Master Firefighter in September.

On Sept. 8, firefighters responded to a blaze at what they believed was a warehouse on S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. Firefighter Preston Fant was killed after helping to rescue one of his colleagues.

“They faced many obstacles from the start,” Tony Pritchett, State Deputy Safety Fire Commissioner, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Pritchett says he investigated the fire for the state. This week, NIOSH released its own findings that found similar problems.

Pritchett said the building’s lack of permits and licenses meant local authorities had no knowledge of the studio’s hazards.

“It was unpermitted and unlicensed, so the local jurisdiction was unaware,” he said.

The federal report found the building lacked working sprinklers, alarms, a water supply, and fire controls for pyrotechnics.

“They used things like styrofoam and plastics and other very highly flammable materials to create certain effects throughout that building,” Pritchett said, “And because of that ... the fire behavior inside that building probably accelerated 100 times what it would with just regular combustibles.”

As the fire intensified, Fant and his team responded to a mayday call from a firefighter who became disoriented inside the building.

“They literally went in during this May Day in some of the most intense conditions you could ever imagine in a fire situation,” Pritchett said.

The federal report states that after rescuing the distressed firefighter, Fant became disoriented on his way out. The second rescue came too late.

Three former firefighters are now sponsoring legislation in memory of Fant and fellow firefighter Brant Chesney, who died in 1996.

The proposed law would require warnings on buildings with light-frame truss construction and engineered I-joists.

“We want to know ahead of time if buildings pose challenges, to protect first responders and possible victims,” Sen. John Albers, R-56, said.

The federal report says DeKalb can provide more training, conduct more targeted inspections, and increase staffing to help prevent future incidents like this.

Attempts to reach the building’s owners for comment were unsuccessful.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group