Fire truck clearing crash on I-285 in DeKalb County hit by another car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers heading eastbound on I-285 in DeKalb County should expect some delays.
Crews were working to clear a crash from the right lane near Flat Shoals Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. While working, another truck crashed into the fire engine parked on the interstate.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Triple Team Traffic says Moreland Avenue to I-20 eastbound is a possible alternative route.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in either crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SUV swallowed up in hole along busy road in midtown Atlanta
- Customers thought they were driving off with new cars. Police say employees took their money instead
- Child’s mummified body found in closet, DeKalb neighbors say
There is no word on when both crashes will be cleared and the interstate will fully reopen.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group