Felon accused of robbing post office, DeKalb business owners in months-long spree

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-convicted felon was arrested in connection with a months-long armed robbery spree.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to court documents, on December 14, 2024, Terry Lewis Burston allegedly robbed a Decatur auto parts store. During the robbery, he was accused of pulling out a black handgun, tapping on the counter and demanding money from an employee. Burston ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Six days later, officials said, Burston waited outside a Scottsdale post office before forcing his way inside after the last customer left. Authorities said he pointed a gun at a postal worker, demanded money from the register and ran away.
Later, on January 17, 2025, Burston allegedly tried to rob a gas station in Decatur when he pointed a black handgun at an employee and demanded money.
Four months later, on May 17, 2025, Burston allegedly tried to rob a Lithonia post office but ran after postal employees began alerting their co-workers. Postal inspectors who responded to the attempted robbery found Burston changing his clothes behind a nearby restaurant, court documents revealed. They found a gun lying at Burston’s feet and arrested him after a brief chase, officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pinky Cole Hayes’ Bentley was left running when it was stolen in front of restaurant, police say
- Georgia Tech student killing: Shooter snuck into apartment building, waited for victim, police say
- R&B singer Jaheim charged in metro Atlanta animal cruelty case
At the time of these alleged incidents, Burston was subject to federal supervision following his 2013 conviction for armed bank robbery. In a separate case, Burston was sentenced to 20 years for robbing an Atlanta bank and post office in 1995.
“Burston is a violent repeat offender who allegedly terrorized the citizens of DeKalb County by assaulting federal employees and robbing local business operators at gunpoint,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The cases are being investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the DeKalb County Police Department.
©2025 Cox Media Group