Father of 2 found dead in burning car, DeKalb police searching for his killer

DECATUR, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are on the hunt for a killer. On Oct. 6, they were called to the scene of a car on fire in Decatur.

Inside, officers found a dead father of two in a burning car under the Gresham Road Overpass.

A witness told police they saw people with ski masks running away from the fire and called 911.

Now, Corey McDonald’s mother wants to thank the person who called for help.

McDonald’s family believes that if there hadn’t been a witness, there wouldn’t have been enough left to bury him, and police wouldn’t have evidence to help them solve the case.

Speaking with Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes, McDonald’s mom said learning her son had died was one of the worst days of her life.

“When they showed me my son, I yelled out his name so loud and I just screamed because my son—,” she cut off, breaking out into sobs while speaking with Channel 2 Action News.

On Oct. 6, she said police told her someone had murdered her 45-year-old son, and even though he was an adult, he’ll always be her baby.

McDonald was the father of two children and worked as a forklift operator.

“He was such a sweet kid, he would come down and make breakfast for me sometimes in the mornings,” McDonald’s mom said. she described him as a good man. “Everybody loved Corey, I just can’t understand what really happened. I want to know what happened to my son.”

McDonald’s mother said he was normal in the days before his death.

“He was happy!” McDonald’s mother said. “He was always happy, I talked to him the day before.”

The police report said, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, a witness saw two men wearing ski masks and running from a burning car, parked under the Gresham Road Exit overpass on I-20 eastbound.

It was McDonald’s car. Police said they believe the two suspects shot McDonald to death, then set his car on fire with him inside.

He was found in the back seat, according to police, after firefighters were able to put the fire out.

His family wants answers. They told Channel 2 Action News they think more than one person knows what happened.

“Please come forward and just tell whatever you know. Whatever you know, whatever you’ve seen, just please come forward and let police do their jobs, I want to know,” McDonald’s mother said.

McDonald had no wallet, no keys, or anything when police found him in the burning car. Officers traced the registration back to his home and contacted the landlord, that’s how his family found out.

They’re counting on the public to call Crime Stoppers with information.

