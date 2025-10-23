Family says father, rapper shot 14 times during Atlanta officer-involved shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is demanding justice after they say an off-duty Atlanta police officer shot and killed their loved one.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is handling the investigation into the shooting, which involved an off-duty Atlanta officer who reportedly became aware of an argument involving Linton Blackwell on Oct. 12 near Caine Hill Place.

Authorities say Blackwell put an item in the small of his back after entering the car.

According to the GBI, the officer issued commands related to a gun before discharging his weapon.

Family says Blackwell was shot 14 times.

“My cousin was a loving father of two twins, and he should have been able to make it home that night to his two twins, that were waiting on him... that were devastated by this news,” said Jimmy Hill, Blackwell’s cousin.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family members say that several of the gunshots entered Blackwell’s back, as confirmed by the autopsy report shown to them.

Blackwell was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities said they recovered a handgun nearby.

“I want to make sure that I set the record straight and let people know what really happened,” Hill told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter. “A respected figure in the community…loved by many. Appreciated by many.”

The family continues to push for justice, expressing their belief that the officer involved should be held accountable to the fullest extent.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group