Family of young father who was shot to death desperate for leads in the case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a DeKalb County man who was found shot to death outside of an apartment in January is begging for leads in the case.
Devon Simms, 28, was found dead of a gunshot wound at his apartment complex off Gladeview Parkway on January 16. He appeared to be going to work when he was killed, police said.
Simms, who was the father of two young children, was the first homicide of the year in DeKalb County. Police still have no suspects in the case.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was the only reporter to sit down with Simms' family, who are begging for answers.
