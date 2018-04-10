0 Family needs your help finding gunman who killed their son

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A devastated family is taking new steps to help police track down a gunman. Someone shot a man as he was moving out of his apartment.

"It's been a year and we don't know any more than we did when it happened,” said Margaret Pringle, the mother of Jonathan Pringle II.

Pringle's parents, Margaret and Jonathan, are committed to finding justice and to keeping their son's memory alive. Whether it's through a memorial they've maintained at the murder scene or through their relationship with their grandson, who is now four.

“Having his son here with us has helped a lot,” Margaret Pringle said. "They look so much alike at this age. He has his mannerisms."

On April 9, 2017, Jonathan Pringle II was moving out of his apartment into another unit at Chelsea Place Apartments. His family said he left his girlfriend in the new unit to go back for one last load but never made it back alive. He was shot and killed.

There was a person of interest last year, but the family said that was a dead end.

"There's been some missteps on the investigation,” said Jonathan Pringle. They're actually working on trying get some of that taken care of, but I want a serious consideration to be done to resolve this issue. That was my baby boy."

The victim's family believes this was a robbery. They said the only items missing were a handgun and a backpack.

Reward money for information that leads to an arrest and conviction was recently increased.

"Resolution is tremendously important for us to move to the next level. Just to have my son's life taken frivolously,” said Jonathan Pringle I.

The Crimestoppers reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction was recently bumped up to $3,000. Call 404-577-TIPS if you can help, you can remain anonymous.

