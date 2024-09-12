Family of DeKalb man killed in hit-and-run crash says suspect is getting off easy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a construction worker killed in a hit-and-run is frustrated and believes the driver is getting off too easy.

The driver, Alexis Dubose, has been out on bond for three years since the deadly crash, and today, a judge continued the case.

The DA’s office has offered Dubose a plea deal of 10 years, but she would only have to serve four.

This offer has upset the victim’s family, as the case has been continued, allowing Dubose to remain free until the next hearing.

Dubose is 27 years old now.

At the time of the hit-and-run crash on Buford Highway in Doraville, she was 24.

Police say Dubose swerved across three lanes of traffic and crashed into a construction site where several workers were on the job.

Investigators say she hit and killed construction worker Scottie Sherman and continued driving despite having a shattered windshield.

Dubose was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.

Scottie’s sister, Kimberly Buckner, expressed her hurt and disappointment.

“I’ve seen people get more time hitting a dog or having a dog fight than a whole human being,” Buckner said. “I just can’t wrap my head around it.”

Attorney Harold Spence added his feelings about the case.

“You come to court and you want this compassionate sentencing for you in an instance where you demonstrated a total lack of humanity and compassion for a human being whom you knew you had struck,” Spence said.

The family says Dubose has never apologized and wouldn’t even look at them in the courtroom today.

The case has been continued because the grand jury is adding another charge.

