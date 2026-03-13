Family of Army veteran who died in DeKalb County Jail still calling for accountability

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a U.S. Army veteran who died at the DeKalb County Jail is calling for increased accountability and policy changes two years after his death.

Jonia Milburn, the mother of veteran Christon Collins, said her family continues to relive the tragedy every time they hear of another inmate dying at the facility.

Collins was being held at the jail for fleeing police while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. His family allowed him to remain in custody on a low bond with the expectation that he would soon be transported to a mental health facility for specialized care.

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Video footage from the jail showed another inmate, Tobias Woods, giving Collins drugs that caused him to lose consciousness and strike his head. The video then showed other inmates dragging Collins into a cell where he remained without medical intervention for several hours.

Collins’ family believes he would have survived the incident if jail officers had rendered aid.

Woods has since been convicted for his role in the death.

Milburn told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that while she is glad Woods was held responsible, the jail still lacks proper oversight regarding how drugs are smuggled into the facility.

She said that at least 11 inmates have died at the DeKalb County Jail since her son’s passing.

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“Yes, he’s held accountable for his part - but what about the parts of the drugs getting in there – what about the account for the policies and procedures that have not been implemented?” Milburn said. “What about the change that has not happened since my son died and mothers are continuing to go through this grieving process?”

Collins’ family said that then-Sheriff Melody Maddox has not offered condolences following the death.

Efforts to reach Maddox for comment regarding the facility’s safety record and the Collins case have not received a response.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s office confirmed it is still investigating the circumstances of the death. No specific timeline for the completion of the investigation has been released.

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