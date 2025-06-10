Fallen tree knocks out power throughout Avondale Estates, city says

The City of Avondale Estates says a large tree fell and knocked out power throughout the city.

The tree is blocking Covington Hwy near the American Legion.

“Georgia Power is aware of power outages throughout the city. City Hall is also affected by the power outages and is closed,” a statement read.

Georgia Power’s outage map shows at least 725 customers without power. The city says to report any outages to Georgia Power.

The city says traffic is being diverted and is reminding drivers to treat traffic lights that aren’t working as four-way stops.

The following detours are in place:

Westbound traffic diverted onto Stratford Road to Kensington Road to S. Avondale Road to N. Avondale Road

Eastbound traffic diverted onto Berkley Road to Kensington Road to Covington Highway.

On its website, MARTA says passengers can expect some changes at the Avondale Estates Station.

“All EB trains will be boarding from the middle WB platform. At Kensington, some EB trains will be boarding from the WB platform and others from the EB platform at Kensington. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” MARTA said.

