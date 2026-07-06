Emory Healthcare to expand at Northlake Mall

TUCKER, Ga. — Emory Healthcare announced it will be investing more into a metro Atlanta city through a new expansion effort.

According to the health system, the Emory presence at Northlake Mall will be expanding its size.

Emory referred to the move as a way of “reinforcing its long-term investment in the city of Tucker” while also supporting the system’s continued growth.

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Emory Healthcare said it has leased about 274,000 feet at Northlake Mall since 2019 and their expansion through the new lease will more than double the size of their occupancy.

“Emory Healthcare currently houses a variety of administrative and clinical operations at Northlake Mall. In recent years, the site has also grown to include a primary care center, which opened in 2025, and a child care center operated in partnership with Primrose School, which opened in 2024,” Emory Healthcare said in a statement.

The increased size follows a change in ownership, according to Emory. The Centurian Foundation bought Northlake Mall, with the deal closing on July 1.

The health system said the newly leased space will provide it with an opportunity for more capacity and to consolidate their business functions and support future needs.

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