Educators react to Trump administration putting some funding on hold

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Trump administration announced it would not send $6.8 billion in grant funding until it could make sure that they “are spent in accordance with the president’s priorities.”

That means nearly $100 million in federal aid to Georgia is now in jeopardy for afterschool programs, teacher professional development, student support and achievement, migratory children and English language programs.

“This has the potential to be the end of the 21st Century community learning centers,” Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network director Katie Landes told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Landes says those centers provide afterschool programs for 27,000 children across the state.

And it will also affect places like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and their afterschool programs.

RELATED STORY:

Landes says afterschool programs affect more than just children and education.

Their parents may now have to stay home with them, and that means they could lose their jobs.

“We know that in Georgia, it’s about 80% of parents say that they believe afterschool programs help them keep their jobs,” Landes said.

The pause in funding is also affecting teachers professional development.

Georgia Association of Educators President Lisa Morgan insists those teachers need to be undergoing professional development now, a month before school. If they don’t, that will hurt students.

“Educators need that professional development time. They need that planning time in their classrooms in order to set the tone for the rest of the school year,” Morgan said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group