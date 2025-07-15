Educators, parents of students with special needs react to Department of Education layoffs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Trump administration is now one step closer to dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

This week, the Supreme Court essentially cleared the way for the Trump administration to drastically reduce the size of the department’s workforce by 1,400 employees.

“We are very concerned,” Lisa Morgan, the president of the Georgia Association of Educators, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Trump signed an executive order to shut down the DOE earlier this year.

“Limited number of people working at the department is going to further hinder the funding and the resources,” Morgan said. “We’re also concerned about the lack of oversight for the Office of Civil Rights,” she added.

The Department of Education oversees funding for school lunch programs and for students with disabilities.

“Those students don’t have the specialist for occupational therapy, physical therapy, or speech and language therapy,” Morgan explained.

“He would be lost because it gives them a sense of being,” Deana Bohannon told Washington about her special needs child.

“These programs are very essential to our kids,” Bohannon explained.

However, Georgia Young Republicans Chairman Jacquelyn Harn said education should be in the hands of the states.

“You can get better care if the state has more decision rights,” said Harn.

