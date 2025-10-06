Dunwoody water main replacement project starts, hundreds to be impacted

DUNWOODY, Ga. — DeKalb County has commenced a major water main replacement project in Dunwoody, impacting hundreds of homes and two major roads.

The project, which started Monday, involves replacing nearly three miles of aging water pipes within a triangle bordered by Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Roberts Drive, and Dunwoody Knoll.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at Chamblee Dunwoody Road, where the construction is underway.

Officials told Gehlbach that the new pipes are expected to be installed by the summer, with paving work continuing after.

The initiative is part of a $4.27 billion capital improvement project aimed at upgrading the county’s infrastructure.

“Pipes in this area are constantly busting,” a local resident told Channel 2 Action News, referring to the frequent water main breaks that have occurred since 1989.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management hosted an online community meeting last week to let residents know about the project. They explained that the existing pipes will remain in service until the new pipes are ready to connect.

The project is expected to cause lane closures and increased traffic, particularly during rush hours, as construction progresses. Despite the inconvenience, residents have expressed their support for the project, acknowledging the need for a permanent fix to the ongoing water main issues.

The project is expected to be finished by this time next year.

County officials said the water main replacement project in Dunwoody is a significant step in addressing the area’s infrastructure challenges, promising a long-term solution to the frequent water main breaks.

While the construction will cause temporary disruptions, the improvements are expected to benefit the community in the long run.

