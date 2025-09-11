Dunwoody police offer $5K reward to find man wanted for assaulting officer

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer in metro Atlanta.

Dunwoody police have asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Quinterrius Gooden.

He also faces two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and a charge for the possession of tools in the commission of a crime.

Gooden is described by police as an African-American man, and he is 5′9″ tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you could earn a reward of up to $5,000. To be eligible for the reward, information must be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, downloading the P3 Tips app, or texting “CSGA” and the tip to 738477. All tips remain 100% anonymous.

