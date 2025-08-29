Dunwoody to hold amnesty program for residents with traffic citations, bench warrants

DUNWOODY, Ga. — For the month of September, residents with traffic citations or bench warrants for failing to appear in court can take care of business without risking arrest.

Dunwoody Municipal Court is offering an Amnesty Program throughout September on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City officials said the program aims to provide a fresh opportunity for individuals to resolve outstanding matters and reduce the risk of arrest.

“This is not a gimmick. We simply want to make it easier for people to return to court and take care of their cases without the extra financial stress,” Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

$10 million in debt wiped out for 3,500 metro Atlanta families

STORY 2

STORY 3

During last year’s Amnesty Month, the court successfully resolved more than 50 failure-to-appear and warrant status cases. This year, the court hopes to assist even more individuals in clearing their records.

To participate, individuals must pay their fines in full, which will result in the waiver of all contempt fees.

If a mandatory court appearance is required, a future court date will be provided, and any outstanding warrants and warrant fees will be cleared.

The court accepts various forms of payment, including cash, money orders, cashier checks, and credit cards, but personal checks are not accepted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group