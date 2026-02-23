Residents concerned over privacy as Dunwoody City Council to vote on renewing Flock Safety contract

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody City Council is set to vote Monday night on renewing a contract with Flock Safety. The renewal cost for the year is $15,000 according to the contract proposal.

At a Feb. 9 council meeting, members of the public expressed concerns about the Flock contract and asked the city to place restrictions on it.

According to a presentation on the program from Flock Safety, the company remains focused on both providing information needed by law enforcement agencies while also protecting the civil liberties of residents in the communities it serves.

To do so, Flock says its license-plate reading system is designed to have “hard-code safeguards” for the information it uses as well as strict record policies for retention of information and limits on inappropriate access.

Additionally, Flock’s presentation noted that it explicitly does not contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The company also said it does not sell or share license plate data and does not operate as a data broker.

Dunwoody Police Chief Mike Carlson previously asked the council to renew the contract to assist with operations at the city’s Real-Time Crime Center, including Flock’s AI-driven surveillance technology.

In a letter to the city council, Carlson said the updated Flock Safety system, OS911, had improved response times for the department, as one of the reasons to approve renewing the program.

“Notably, it has significantly reduced the response time between receipt of calls for service and officer arrival on scene,” Carlson wrote in the letter.

