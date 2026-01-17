Dunwoody awarded $200,000 federal grant for reducing severe crashes

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is receiving a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation designed to make the city’s roads safer.

The federal funding through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program will allow the city to perform road safety audits along routes that are considered “high-injury corridors” by the Dunwoody Road Safety Action Plan.

The city said the project budget is $250,000, including a $50,000 local match, which will be funded using ARPA II dollars designated for safety implementation.

This audit will include traffic counts and near‑miss video analytics to understand risks and community outreach efforts to glean local perspectives.

The audit reports will also include crash analysis and cost‑benefit‑ranked recommendations.

The data gleaned from these audits will help the city to plot safety improvements.

“This grant will help Dunwoody continue progress towards its goal of zero roadway fatalities,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “The funding will be used to evaluate conditions on the roadways experiencing the most severe crashes and identify specific action items to improve safety on those corridors.”

The final report will detail design, funding and implementation of future safety projects.

