DUI driver seriously injured after hitting 3 cars while speeding away from Chamblee police

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A driver is being charged with DUI and is fighting for his life after a chase and series of crashes on Thursday night.
Chamblee police tell Channel 2 Action News that one of their officers tried pulling over a suspected drunk driver, but he sped away down Buford Hwy.
After speeding away, police say he hit two cars before causing a head-on collision at Shallowford Road and Beverly Hills Drive.
Police say the driver was charged with DUI and is in “serious condition.”
The other drivers suffered minor injuries and are expected to recover.
Police have not released the name of the DUI driver.
