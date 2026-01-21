Driver injured after crashing into DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was injured on Wednesday afternoon after crashing into the side of a house in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home on Clifton Springs Road near Columbia Drive.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the home and found that a car had hit the corner of the home, and left a sizeable hole.
When fire and EMS crews arrived, they found the driver trapped in the car.
They were able to get the driver out, and NewsChopper 2 saw paramedics placing the driver into an ambulance.
The extent of any injuries has not been released.
Officials have not commented on what led up to the crash.
