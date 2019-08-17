Protesters in metro Atlanta demand change to gun laws after mass shootings

DECATUR. Ga. - Dozens of people gathered in Decatur Square on Saturday afternoon to protest gun violence.
The Georgia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Violence hosted the rally in response to the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. The event also honors the 100 Americans shot and killed every day.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman is in Decatur, where several speakers took the stage.
Moms Demand Action rally starting in just a few mins. Lots of people showed up @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nAeY56u44i— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) August 17, 2019
We're hearing from people who attended the rally about how they think the problem of gun violence should be tackled, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}