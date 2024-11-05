‘Don’t kill me:’ DeKalb man pleads guilty to stabbing his sleeping 72-year-old stepfather

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to years in prison for brutally assaulting his stepfather and his stepfather’s friend.

On Friday, Jarvis Oneal Cloption, 53, of Ellenwood pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of an elderly person and three counts of aggravated assault.

The plea stems from an investigation that happened on September 4, 2020.

The investigation revealed that Cloption was staying at his stepfather’s home on Boulder Run Trail after being released from prison.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, around 1 a.m., while his stepfather was sleeping, Cloption began stabbing him with a knife and demanding money.

Officials said Cloption’s stepfather told him, “Don’t kill me,” as Cloption stabbed him several times in the face, neck and under his arm.

Cloption then slammed his stepfather to the ground, and stole his wallet, the DA said.

A friend of Cloption’s stepfather was also staying at the house. He heard the stepfather’s cries for help and tried to step in.

The DA said Cloption then started stabbing him in the face, arm and the back of his head.

The stepfather and his friend were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta Medical Center for their injuries.

Cloption was sentenced to serve 20 years in confinement.

