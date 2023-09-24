Dispute between 2 men leads to 71-year-old victim being shot, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three men were injured in a shooting that occurred Big Daddy’s Grocery in DeKalb County on Saturday.
Police say a 40-year-old man intentionally shot the 37-year-old man because of a previous altercation. Due to their previous altercation, police say the 37-year-old returned fire in self-defense, shooting the suspect.
During the shooting, police say a 71-year-old man was struck in the crossfire of their altercation.
All three of the men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.
It is unclear where the initial altercation began leading up to Saturday’s shooting. It is unclear if charges will be filed against the two men.
