Man dies, deputy hurt in ‘exchange of gunfire,’ GBI investigating

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a deputy is hurt after a man’s attempt to pick up his items from a home spiraled into violence.

Rexell Dallas Rice, 58, of Eatonton, arrived at a home of Kay Avenue and Bob White Circle in Milledgeville in the early morning hours of April 18 to collect his personal belongings. The meeting turned into a dispute.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Rice left the home, but he returned at around 9:35 a.m. with three guns and started shooting toward the home.

Though those inside the home barricaded themselves, Rice broke in and continued shooting.

A Baldwin County deputy arrived and told Rice to drop his weapon. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said he ignored the command.

Rice and the deputy shot at each other. The deputy was shot in the vest.

Authorities entered the home, evacuated the people in the home and found Rice’s body.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Rice’s body will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

GBI agents are investigating this shooting.

Their report will be sent to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

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