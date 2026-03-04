DeKalb woman says her car was stolen and used in other crimes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman says her car was stolen, and police told her the thieves used it to commit more crimes.

Police have not confirmed that information to Channel 2 Action News, but Tracy Gary showed Channel 2’s Cory James Ring camera footage of several break-ins in the neighborhood.

She says she woke up at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning to her white Dodge Charger being driven off by a thief.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I was like, ‘What?’”

By 11:30 a.m., DeKalb County police were seen investigating on her surveillance camera on Hairston Park Square.

“The police had said, ‘Your car has been taken and it was in three break-ins, three robberies,’” she said.

Gary says this isn’t the first time she’s ben the victim of similar crimes.

Last May, someone ransacked her Jeep in the middle of the night. The next month, someone broke into both of her vehicles.

Neighbor Esther Lafontant told James that her car was also stolen last year.

“They come out like roaches, and to the point that people leave their doors open, so they don’t burst into your window and smash it all over the place,” Lafontant said.

James checked with police about Gary’s case, but has not heard back.

