DeKalb steak restaurant fails health inspection with a 21

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A shockingly low health inspection score at a DeKalb County restaurant is coming as a big surprise to customers.
It is Arizona’s on Stonecrest Circle near Stonecrest Mall. It scored only a 21 on its inspection Aug. 13.
Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge, who reports on health inspection failures, says she has never seen a score that low.
At noon Wednesday, there were signs on the doors at Arizona’s that said Arizona’s will open today at 5 p.m.
Customers who came by for lunch reacted to the news that the restaurant got just a 21 on the inspection.
Joe Colman says that is very disappointing and he is shocked. Another customer says the food and service has always been good.
Arizona’s had two dozen violations. Some included flies and gnats in the kitchen, bar and bathrooms, coolers not maintaining a cold enough temperature and an employee touching chicken with his bare hands.
Sbarge knocked on the door of the closed restaurant to talk to a manager. No one answered. She then called, and a worker said a manager would call back.
There was a commercial kitchen equipment repair truck outside, so it is likely repairs were underway on the coolers.
One customer who pulled up said he never saw such a low score. We’ll let you know how Arizona's does on its reinspection this month.
