DeKalb schools to do random metal detector sweeps for rest of year

One school district is taking an aggressive new approach to keep students safe and keep weapons out of schools.
DeKalb County announced there will be random sweeps at their schools throughout the rest of the school year. School officials told Channel 2's Steve Gehbach they will also complete metal detector sweeps.
Searches have already begun at several schools last week.
What officials have already found in surprise sweeps and how students are reacting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
DeKalb schools starting random metal detector sweeps after guns found in high schools. What they found so far after search at 3 schools in Live reports at 5 and 6a pic.twitter.com/GZfnRCGyPh— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2019
