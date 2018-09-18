DeKalb Schools say redistricting plan will ease traffic, overcrowding

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A big plan to redistrict schools in DeKalb County could mean easing traffic congestion and overcrowding in classrooms.
Students in the Chamblee, Cross Keys and Druid Hills clusters will all be affected if the plan is approved.
The plan would take effect when John Lewis Elementary School open in 2019, which is currently under construction.
The district wants to hear from parents at upcoming public hearings before the final decision is made.
Here is a list of those meetings:
John Lewis ES Redistricting:
Schools affected may include Ashford Park ES, Dresden ES, John R. Lewis ES, Montclair ES, Montgomery ES, Woodward ES, Chamblee MS, Sequoyah MS, Chamblee HS, and Cross Keys HS.
Three meetings will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cross Keys High School, located at1626 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319, on the following dates:
MEETING 1 – Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018
MEETING 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018
MEETING 3 – Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018
Druid Hills Elementary Redistricting:
Schools affected may include Avondale ES, Briar Vista ES, Fernbank ES, Laurel Ridge ES, and McLendon ES.
Three meetings will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Druid Hills Middle School (3100 Mount Olive Drive, Decatur, GA 30033) on the following dates:
MEETING 1 – Monday, Oct. 1, 2018
MEETING 2 – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
MEETING 3 – Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018
