DeKalb school board approves funding for 3 new schools, shelves plans for 2 others

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education approved the building of three new schools on Monday night but postponed plans for two more they previously announced.

During the meeting, the board voted to build a new middle school and a high school at Sequoyah, as well as a new elementary school at Dresden.

The funds for the schools will come from the funds raised by a special purpose, local option sales tax, or SPLOST.

Previously, the board proposed building a Cross Keys Middle School and a Shallowford Elementary School.

Instead of building a new school in the Cross Keys area, they approved an addition and renovations to the existing Cross Keys High School.

The budget for the Cross Keys expansion has a maximum of $44,419,077.

The board members didn’t comment on what the addition or renovations may look like.

They also decided not to move forward with building an elementary school in the Chamblee-Dunwoody area.

The board named a contractor to build the Sequoyah schools with a maximum price of $87,044,255.

A contract was also awarded to a builder for the Dresden school. The final maximum price on the bid is $72,323,774.

There is no word on when construction will begin on the new schools or when they may open.

