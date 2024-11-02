DeKalb police seize ghost guns, drugs and cash during pair of busts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department served and executed two search warrants, and the busts netted them multiple firearms, pounds of drugs and what appeared to be several stacks of cash.

According to DKPD, their High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force searched locations on Roswell Road and W. Peachtree Street NE related to illegal narcotics sales.

Between the two locations, police found 12 pounds of marijuana, 370 grams of “hash holes,” which are rolled marijuana cigarettes with a piece of premium marijuana at the center, 66 bags of marijuana edibles, 10 firearms and U.S. currency.

Police said there were several ghost guns, or guns that are untraceable due to lack of serial numbers and “often come in a kit that can be bought online or at gun shows and assembled at home.”

One suspect was arrested as a result of the investigation, but police did not identify them.

