DeKalb police searching for 2 suspects after woman kidnapped at gunpoint

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a kidnapping case after a woman was taken from a home at gunpoint.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a reported kidnapping in the 1800 block of Cindy Drive.

A man told police that three men burst into the home, hit him, and forced the woman into a waiting car.

The man was not shot and suffered minor injuries from being hit.

Police later spotted the suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 3100 block of Bobolink Drive.

One suspect was taken into custody and sent to a hospital. When he is released, he’ll be taken to the DeKalb County Jail and face home invasion, aggravated assault, and kidnapping charges.

The other two suspects ran away during the traffic stop.

The woman was unharmed. Police said their preliminary investigation suggests that the woman knows one of the suspects, and they were involved in a fight earlier.

The investigation and the search for the other suspects are ongoing.

If you have information about these crimes, you can submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

