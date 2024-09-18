DeKalb police looking for missing disabled man, warn he can be violent when approached

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are looking for a missing disabled man.
Perez Render, 38, was last seen at his home on Tulip Drive in Decatur at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Render is diagnosed with autism, intellectual developmental disability, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.
He can be violent, so police warn the public to use caution when approaching him.
He is approximately five feet and eleven inches tall, weighs 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and black and white shoes.
If you spot him, DeKalb police asks you to call their Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
