DeKalb police looking for missing disabled man, warn he can be violent when approached

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are looking for a missing disabled man.

Perez Render, 38, was last seen at his home on Tulip Drive in Decatur at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Render is diagnosed with autism, intellectual developmental disability, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He can be violent, so police warn the public to use caution when approaching him.

He is approximately five feet and eleven inches tall, weighs 170 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and black and white shoes.

If you spot him, DeKalb police asks you to call their Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett police looking for ATM thieves who stole thousands of dollars

©2024 Cox Media Group