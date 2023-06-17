DeKalb police looking for 3 kids, including 7-year-old, who disappeared overnight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for three siblings who left home overnight.
Authorities said they are looking for 14-year-old Marshall McKitchen, 10-year-old Janiyah Ross and 7-year-old Major McKitchen who left home without permission on Friday around 9 p.m.
The three kids were last seen near the 1500 block of Fieldgreen Overlook.
Police have not provided any additional information regarding the children’s disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
