DeKalb police investigating serious crash in Lithonia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a serious crash between a garbage truck and a car in Lithonia.

The crash happened near Stone Mountain Lithonia Road northwest of Lithonia Industrial.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared the two vehicles hit each other head-on.

It’s unclear if people are injured or how the crash occurred.

The road is currently shut down in both directions.

